Uragan hara Amerikom, poginule najmanje tri osobe

Oluja praćena udarima vjetra brzine od 175 kilometara na čas zahvatila je obalu Luizijane i uzrokovala nestanak električne energije za 2,4 miliona Amerikanaca od Luizijane do Sjeverne Karoline.
Millions of people - many of which are still recovering from recent storms - are without power after Hurricane #Zeta. Want to help? Consider making a financial donation to directly help those in need https://t.co/l9O33NSOx1(Video courtesy of Dre Crilly Kuban, New Orleans) pic.twitter.com/Oz3hFWCMyV
— American Red Cross (@RedCross) October 29, 2020
U Nju Orleansu je jedna osoba poginula nakon udara električne energije od prekinutog kabla, dva lica stradala su u Misisipiju i Džordžiji.
One man extricated from a 3 story home on Brookdale Dr NW by firefighters. Pinned between tree, bed, and floor due to a large tree falling into bedroom. Man suffered minor injuries and was transported to hospital. pic.twitter.com/CEU2XL7lYl
— Cortez Stafford (@CortezRStafford) October 29, 2020
"Zeta" je peta oluja koja je od početka godine zahvatila Luizijanu.
A large tree and a downed power line has traffic reduced to one line near my apartment complex.It’s a similar scene across South Mississippi right now as people start slowing cleaning up after Hurricane Zeta@WLOX pic.twitter.com/lgjepzHOK3
— Andrés Fuentes (@news_fuentes) October 29, 2020
Uragani su sve jači i kreću se sporije, a energiju dobijaju od toplote okeana usljed klimatskih promjena.
