Uragan hara Amerikom, poginule najmanje tri osobe

20:20, 29.10.2020.
Izvor: Srna
Najmanje tri osobe poginule su u uraganu "Zeta" na jugu SAD sa snažnim udarima vjetra koji je čupao drveće, prekidajući dovod električne energije.

Oluja praćena udarima vjetra brzine od 175 kilometara na čas zahvatila je obalu Luizijane i uzrokovala nestanak električne energije za 2,4 miliona Amerikanaca od Luizijane do Sjeverne Karoline.

U Nju Orleansu je jedna osoba poginula nakon udara električne energije od prekinutog kabla, dva lica stradala su u Misisipiju i Džordžiji.

"Zeta" je peta oluja koja je od početka godine zahvatila Luizijanu.

Uragani su sve jači i kreću se sporije, a energiju dobijaju od toplote okeana usljed klimatskih promjena.

