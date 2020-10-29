Uragan hara Amerikom, poginule najmanje tri osobe

Najmanje tri osobe poginule su u uraganu "Zeta" na jugu SAD sa snažnim udarima vjetra koji je čupao drveće, prekidajući dovod električne energije.

Oluja praćena udarima vjetra brzine od 175 kilometara na čas zahvatila je obalu Luizijane i uzrokovala nestanak električne energije za 2,4 miliona Amerikanaca od Luizijane do Sjeverne Karoline.

Millions of people - many of which are still recovering from recent storms - are without power after Hurricane #Zeta. Want to help? Consider making a financial donation to directly help those in need https://t.co/l9O33NSOx1(Video courtesy of Dre Crilly Kuban, New Orleans) pic.twitter.com/Oz3hFWCMyV — American Red Cross (@RedCross) October 29, 2020

U Nju Orleansu je jedna osoba poginula nakon udara električne energije od prekinutog kabla, dva lica stradala su u Misisipiju i Džordžiji.

One man extricated from a 3 story home on Brookdale Dr NW by firefighters. Pinned between tree, bed, and floor due to a large tree falling into bedroom. Man suffered minor injuries and was transported to hospital. pic.twitter.com/CEU2XL7lYl — Cortez Stafford (@CortezRStafford) October 29, 2020

"Zeta" je peta oluja koja je od početka godine zahvatila Luizijanu.

A large tree and a downed power line has traffic reduced to one line near my apartment complex.It’s a similar scene across South Mississippi right now as people start slowing cleaning up after Hurricane Zeta@WLOX pic.twitter.com/lgjepzHOK3 — Andrés Fuentes (@news_fuentes) October 29, 2020

Uragani su sve jači i kreću se sporije, a energiju dobijaju od toplote okeana usljed klimatskih promjena.