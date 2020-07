U sudaru dva voza jedna osoba poginula, najmanje 35 povrijeđeno

Spasilačke ekipe radile su na olupinama čitavu noć.

Vatrogasne službe saopštile su da je osam osoba teže povrijeđeno.

PHOTO Firefighters work in the aftermath of a train crash near the city of Cesky Brod, Czech Republic, 15 July 2020. According to media reports, at least one person died and 35 people were injured after a cargo and a passenger train collided between Uvaly and C. Brod. @epaphotos pic.twitter.com/17Ec62LA5J

— Martin Divisek (@martin_divisek) July 15, 2020