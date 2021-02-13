Jačine 7,1 stepen po Rihteru

Snažan zemljotres pogodio Japan

15:32, 13.02.2021.
Područje Tokija i Fukušima danas je pogodio snažan zemljotres.

Prema prvim informacijama zemljotres je bio jačine 7,1 stepen po Rihteru.

Za sada nema informacija o povrijeđenima ni materijalnoj šteti.

