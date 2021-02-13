Područje Tokija i Fukušima danas je pogodio snažan zemljotres.
Prema prvim informacijama zemljotres je bio jačine 7,1 stepen po Rihteru.
Felt #earthquake (#地震) M7.1 strikes 89 km SE of #Sendai-shi (#Japan) 18 min ago. Please report to: https://t.co/f1R9EBEEqW pic.twitter.com/UAQDvIlDCC
— EMSC (@LastQuake) February 13, 2021
Za sada nema informacija o povrijeđenima ni materijalnoj šteti.
Whoa a little shaking in Japan tonight. #Earthquake pic.twitter.com/Fg5vLATU73
— ダリル・ワートン-リグビー Darryl Wharton-Rigby (@whartonrigby) February 13, 2021
#Japan: Video showing the tremors felt during the 7.1 magnitude #earthquake in the Tokyo subway. pic.twitter.com/hqH9sxwNWK
— Rahul Upadhyay (@rahulrajnews) February 13, 2021
Komentari