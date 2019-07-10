Morali prinudno sletjeti

Putnici sve snimili: Metalni predmet upao u motor aviona

21:28, 10.07.2019.
Izvor: ATV
Avion na letu od Atlanta do Baltimora morao je prinudno sletjeti zbog problema sa motorom.

Putnici su snimili lijevi motor aviona u koji je upao metalni predmet koji je i prouzrokovao kvar. Piloti i posada su uspjeli sigurno sletjeti, a od putnika niko nije povrijeđen.

 


Na Tviteru su putnici postavili video u kojem se vidi metalni dio u motoru aviona.

 

Incident se desio u ponedjeljak.

