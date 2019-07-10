Putnici sve snimili: Metalni predmet upao u motor aviona

Putnici su snimili lijevi motor aviona u koji je upao metalni predmet koji je i prouzrokovao kvar. Piloti i posada su uspjeli sigurno sletjeti, a od putnika niko nije povrijeđen.

Na Tviteru su putnici postavili video u kojem se vidi metalni dio u motoru aviona.

Dear @delta since you guys are not releasing what happened to our flight yesterday,flight 1425 Atlanta to Baltimore which made an emergency landing in Raleigh, maybe this video will help the investigation. A piece of the plane flew into the engine and caused it to fail. pic.twitter.com/3larvfAwuP

