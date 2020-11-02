Pucnjava u centru Beča: Napad u blizini sinagoge, ranjen policajac

Lokalni mediji prenose da je nekoliko hitaca ispaljeno u blizini sinagoge u centru Beča. U pucnjavi je povrijeđen najmanje jedan policajac i nalazi se u životnoj opasnosti.

BREAKING: Reports of a terrorist attack on the Vienna synagogue. One dead, several injured. Source: Ministry of the Interior https://t.co/q1TxIHTw6u

— Conflict News (@Conflicts) November 2, 2020

Naoružani napadač nalazi se u bjekstvu.

Navodno, na nekoliko lokacija izvršen je napad.

BREAKING: Terror attack in #Vienna (Austria):

- Terrorists reportedly attacked 4 locations: 2 restaurants, a Synagogue, and the Jewish Community Center

- Suspects reportedly still at large.pic.twitter.com/lRrxjF0fK9 — Oh boy what a shot (@ohboywhatashot) November 2, 2020

Shots fired in the Inner City district - there are persons injured - KEEP AWAY from all public places or public Transport - don't share any Videos or Fotos! — POLIZEI WIEN (@LPDWien) November 2, 2020