Pucnjava u centru Beča: Napad u blizini sinagoge, ranjen policajac

BREAKING: Reports of a terrorist attack on the Vienna synagogue. One dead, several injured. Source: Ministry of the Interior https://t.co/q1TxIHTw6u
— Conflict News (@Conflicts) November 2, 2020
Naoružani napadač nalazi se u bjekstvu.
Navodno, na nekoliko lokacija izvršen je napad.
BREAKING: Terror attack in #Vienna (Austria):
- Terrorists reportedly attacked 4 locations: 2 restaurants, a Synagogue, and the Jewish Community Center
- Suspects reportedly still at large.pic.twitter.com/lRrxjF0fK9
— Oh boy what a shot (@ohboywhatashot) November 2, 2020
Shots fired in the Inner City district - there are persons injured - KEEP AWAY from all public places or public Transport - don't share any Videos or Fotos!
— POLIZEI WIEN (@LPDWien) November 2, 2020
Pucnjava izgleda kod sinagoge u Beču. https://t.co/WQQcR8V0NT
— Vladimir Banic (@banicvlada) November 2, 2020
