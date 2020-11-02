Pucnjava u centru Beča: Napad u blizini sinagoge, ranjen policajac

20:59, 02.11.2020.
Izvor: Sputnjik
Lokalni mediji prenose da je nekoliko hitaca ispaljeno u blizini sinagoge u centru Beča. U pucnjavi je povrijeđen najmanje jedan policajac i nalazi se u životnoj opasnosti.

BREAKING: Reports of a terrorist attack on the Vienna synagogue. One dead, several injured. Source: Ministry of the Interior https://t.co/q1TxIHTw6u

Naoružani napadač nalazi se u bjekstvu.

Navodno, na nekoliko lokacija izvršen je napad. 

