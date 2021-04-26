Dvije osobe povrijeđene

Pucnjava kod koledža u Engleskoj

18:42, 26.04.2021.
Izvor: Sputnjik
Dvije osobe su povrijeđene u pucnjavi koja se dogodila u blizini koledža u Zapadnom Saseksu u Engleskoj, a policija je naložila evakuaciju studenata i nastavnika.

Za sada nema informacija o motivima napadača, a vjeruje se da su dvije osobe lakše povrijeđene, prenosi RT.

