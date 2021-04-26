Pucnjava kod koledža u Engleskoj

Dvije osobe su povrijeđene u pucnjavi koja se dogodila u blizini koledža u Zapadnom Saseksu u Engleskoj, a policija je naložila evakuaciju studenata i nastavnika.
BREAKING: I’m at the scene in Crawley College where two people have been injured and one man detained after shots were fired in the area.
Firearm officers are in attendance as hundred of people watch on.
More at https://t.co/iBHxaXpJ7C pic.twitter.com/ibRj6z9q13
— Connor Stringer (@connor_stringer) April 26, 2021
Za sada nema informacija o motivima napadača, a vjeruje se da su dvije osobe lakše povrijeđene, prenosi RT.
BREAKING: College Road in Crawley has been cordoned off following reports of ‘shots fired’ this afternoon. Parts of Crawley College cordoned off. Armed police at scene. One man detained pic.twitter.com/bbw7PaoAV6
— Sam Truelove (@samtruelove1) April 26, 2021
Komentari