Ostavio dijete pred krvoločnim pitbulom, a on skočio na krov automobila

The dog attacked him while he was with his daughter but he jumped on the car n left her on the ground with the pitbull😐..Luckily the dog doesn't harm children.. it only goes for adult strangers😭 Somebody Come Looka This

A post shared by No Pause TV🚫⏸📺 (@nopausetv_) on Sep 9, 2020 at 11:43pm PDT