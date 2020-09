Oglasio se Tramp o Srbiji

President @realdonaldtrump: It has taken tremendous bravery by President Vučić of Serbia and Prime Minister Hoti of Kosovo to embark on these talks and to come to Washington to finalize these commitments. By doing so, they have made their countries, the Balkans, and the world safer.

A post shared by U.S. Department of State (@statedept) on Sep 14, 2020 at 8:00am PDT