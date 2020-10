Oglasio se Tramp iz bolnice

"Ljekari, medicinski tehničari kao i svi drugi iz isto tako nevjerovantih institucija su fantastični", napisao je Tramp.

Doctors, Nurses and ALL at the GREAT Walter Reed Medical Center, and others from likewise incredible institutions who have joined them, are AMAZING!!!Tremendous progress has been made over the last 6 months in fighting this PLAGUE. With their help, I am feeling well!

