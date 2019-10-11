Niz napada u tržnom centru u Mančesteru, ima povrijeđenih

Nekoliko ljudi je povređeno u nizu napada nožem u tržnom centru u Mančesteru.

Policija je potvrdila da je više ljudi povrijeđeno u napadu, javlja „Independent“.

@MENnewsdesk guy being held by police with a tazer outside the arndale pic.twitter.com/O8y0786CEw — John Greenhalgh (@JohnGre07881147) October 11, 2019

Iz Hitne pomoći kažu da su ljekari zbrinuli četiri osobe.

Our reporter @RebeccaDayMEN is at the Exchange Square side of the Arndale... https://t.co/zzolLPV0L2 — Manchester News MEN (@MENnewsdesk) October 11, 2019

Na fotografijama i snimcima na društvenim mrežama vidi se kao policija stavlja lisice napadaču.

Senior police source tells us there have been multiple injuries. The Arndale Centre is on lockdown and there is a huge police response in Manchester city centre - live updateshttps://t.co/Nqt1pI8aEJ — Manchester News MEN (@MENnewsdesk) October 11, 2019

Uskoro opširnije....