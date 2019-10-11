Uhapšen napadač

Niz napada u tržnom centru u Mančesteru, ima povrijeđenih

13:40, 11.10.2019.
Izvor: B92
Nekoliko ljudi je povređeno u nizu napada nožem u tržnom centru u Mančesteru.

Policija je potvrdila da je više ljudi povrijeđeno u napadu, javlja „Independent“.

Iz Hitne pomoći kažu da su ljekari zbrinuli četiri osobe.

Na fotografijama i snimcima na društvenim mrežama vidi se kao policija stavlja lisice napadaču.

Uskoro opširnije....

