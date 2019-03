Nije naredio ukidanje dodatnih sankcija: Tramp izazvao konfuziju objavom na Tviteru

Tramp je juče izazvao konfuziju, jer je na društvenoj mreži "Tviter" objavio da će biti ukinute "dodatne, obimne sankcije" Sjevernoj Koreji.

It was announced today by the U.S. Treasury that additional large scale Sanctions would be added to those already existing Sanctions on North Korea. I have today ordered the withdrawal of those additional Sanctions!

— Donald J. Trump (@realDonaldTrump) March 22, 2019