Teroristi pokušali napasti

Naoružana grupa pokušala da izvrši invaziju u Venecuelu

17:29, 03.05.2020.
Izvor: Sputnjik
Ministar unutrašnjih poslova Venecuele Nestor Reverol izjavio je da je jutros pred zoru, grupa naoružanih ljudi pokušala da izvrši invaziju u Venecuelu preko lučkog grada Gvaira, do kojeg je došla čamcima.

U obraćanju putem državne televizije, Reverol je izjavio da su venecuelanske snage uspjele da savladaju napadače, za koje je rekao da su došli iz susjedne Kolumbije, ne precizirajući njihov identitet, prenosi Tanjug.

Kako prenosi AP, on je napadače nazvao "teroristima plaćenicima" koji su imali namjeru da zbace Vladu Venecuele.

