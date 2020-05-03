Naoružana grupa pokušala da izvrši invaziju u Venecuelu

U obraćanju putem državne televizije, Reverol je izjavio da su venecuelanske snage uspjele da savladaju napadače, za koje je rekao da su došli iz susjedne Kolumbije, ne precizirajući njihov identitet, prenosi Tanjug.

Kako prenosi AP, on je napadače nazvao "teroristima plaćenicima" koji su imali namjeru da zbace Vladu Venecuele.

Weapons found this morning in relation to the ‘mercenary invasion’ according to Nestor Reverol. Include 2 technicals with machine guns mounted and thousands of rounds of ammunition, multiple AR rifles. Unconfirmed reports say 8 were killed and 2 captured #Venezuela pic.twitter.com/iPJ5D4LNzi

