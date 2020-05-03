Naoružana grupa pokušala da izvrši invaziju u Venecuelu

U obraćanju putem državne televizije, Reverol je izjavio da su venecuelanske snage uspjele da savladaju napadače, za koje je rekao da su došli iz susjedne Kolumbije, ne precizirajući njihov identitet, prenosi Tanjug.
Kako prenosi AP, on je napadače nazvao "teroristima plaćenicima" koji su imali namjeru da zbace Vladu Venecuele.
#BREAKING | Venezuelan Armed Forces Foil Terrorist Infiltration from Colombia. pic.twitter.com/TwhPWV3UF1
— teleSUR English (@telesurenglish) May 3, 2020
Weapons found this morning in relation to the ‘mercenary invasion’ according to Nestor Reverol. Include 2 technicals with machine guns mounted and thousands of rounds of ammunition, multiple AR rifles. Unconfirmed reports say 8 were killed and 2 captured #Venezuela pic.twitter.com/iPJ5D4LNzi
— CNW (@ConflictsW) May 3, 2020
Very heavy security forces presence in Macuto now after Nestor Reverol says they stopped a ‘mercenary group invading’ #Venezuela pic.twitter.com/gFbCO8tbky
— CNW (@ConflictsW) May 3, 2020
Ministro de Interior y Justicia, Nestor Reverol, anunció en una rueda de prensa que frustraron la madrugada #3Mayo "una invasión vía marítima". Habló de mercenarios terroristas que intentaban ingresar con lanchas rápidas por las costas de La Guaira. (Video @galvis60) pic.twitter.com/Ff2JcwLn5e
— Roman Camacho (@RCamachoVzla) May 3, 2020
