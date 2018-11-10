Kalifornija

Najmanje devet osoba stradalo u stravičnim požarima FOTO VIDEO

09:01, 10.11.2018.
Izvor: Srna
Najmanje devet osoba je poginulo, a 35 se vodi kao nestalo u šumskim požarima koji nekontrolisano gore širom američke savezne države Kalifornija, saopštile su danas američke vlasti.

U saopštenju Službe za vatrogasnu i zaštitu šuma navodi se da je svih devet žrtava pronađeno u gradu Paradajz na sjeveru Kalifornije, gdje je u požaru uništeno više od 6.700 kuća i poslovnih prostora. 

Vatra je vrlo brzo zahvatila gradić zbog čega su brojni vozači morali da napuste automobile i da pješke bježe od stihije. 

Požar je izbio u četvrtak 8. novembra na obodu Nacionalne šume Plumas sjeveroistočno od Sakramenta i od tada je uništeno više od 90.000 hektara šume, a samo je pet odsto vatre pod kontrolom. 

Vatra se brzo kreće prema gradu Malibuu usljed jakih udara vjetra. Više hiljda mještana Malibua pobjeglo je iz svojih kuća pred vatrenom stihijom. 

Samo je iz oblasti Ventura evakuisano oko 95.000 ljudi. 

U Malibuu i Kalabasasu zapadno od Los Anđelesa živi više stotina slavnih ličnosti.

