Najmanje devet osoba stradalo u stravičnim požarima FOTO VIDEO

U saopštenju Službe za vatrogasnu i zaštitu šuma navodi se da je svih devet žrtava pronađeno u gradu Paradajz na sjeveru Kalifornije, gdje je u požaru uništeno više od 6.700 kuća i poslovnih prostora.
🔥Malibu right now 🔥
✈️ More planes are needed ✈️
🚨🚨🚨🚒🚒🚒🚑🚑🚑🚓🚓🚓#Malibu #MalibuFire #CaliforniaFires pic.twitter.com/K4tg05rbjq
Vatra je vrlo brzo zahvatila gradić zbog čega su brojni vozači morali da napuste automobile i da pješke bježe od stihije.
VIDEO: @LACoFireAirOps Firehawk helicopter flying along Pacific Coast Highway in Malibu on the way to protect life and property. This is a historic event. Please follow the direction of local authorities. (Original video, ok to use with credit) @VCFD @LACoFD #WoolseyFire pic.twitter.com/SvZSfipzfk
Požar je izbio u četvrtak 8. novembra na obodu Nacionalne šume Plumas sjeveroistočno od Sakramenta i od tada je uništeno više od 90.000 hektara šume, a samo je pet odsto vatre pod kontrolom.
| HEADED OUR WAY | Preparing for a hard evacuation in #Malibu as our neighbors have all left the area. This is a photo of the fire at Las Virgenes and Near 101. The fire has jumped the freeway at Kanan, Liberty Canyon and Cheseboro. Updates soon and SAFETY FIRST! 🙏🏻
Vatra se brzo kreće prema gradu Malibuu usljed jakih udara vjetra. Više hiljda mještana Malibua pobjeglo je iz svojih kuća pred vatrenom stihijom.
Samo je iz oblasti Ventura evakuisano oko 95.000 ljudi.
U Malibuu i Kalabasasu zapadno od Los Anđelesa živi više stotina slavnih ličnosti.
this is my street as of two hours ago praying for the safety of all my malibu fam, grateful to our brave firefighters please stay safe 🙏🏼
As the Woolsey Fire approaches Malibu, we urge everyone to follow evacuation notices and get your loved ones to a safe place. We are praying for our community and the brave firefighters and first responders helping to fight this thing. Stay safe Malibu! ❤️ 📸 @thelocalmalibu
