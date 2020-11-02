Policija zatvorila grad

Loše vijesti stižu iz Beča: Sedam mrtvih u pucnjavi, nekoliko povrijeđenih

21:41, 02.11.2020.
Kako javljaju austrijski mediji ispred sinagoge u centru Beča je došlo do pucnjave i napada bombom. Pišu, kako se čulo nekoliko pucnjeva u blizini Švedenplaca te kako se jedna osoba raznijela eksplozivnim pojasom.

Dodaju i kako je bilo više napadača i kako su u bijegu. Policija je zamolila ljude da izbjegavaju mjesto događaja i šire područje.

Shots fired in the Inner City district - there are persons injured - KEEP AWAY from all public places or public Transport - don't share any Videos or Fotos!

Krone javlja kako ima mrtvih i ranjenih.

BREAKING - At least **7 dead and many more injured** after a terror attack on different locations in #Vienna. One terrorist reportedly blew himself up with an explosive belt. The situation is still very active, avoid the area. Anti-terror units still hunting multiple suspects.

Očevici su za ORF rekli kako su napadači imali automatske puške.

Kurier javlja kako je poginulo sedam osoba.

