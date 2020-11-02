Loše vijesti stižu iz Beča: Sedam mrtvih u pucnjavi, nekoliko povrijeđenih

Dodaju i kako je bilo više napadača i kako su u bijegu. Policija je zamolila ljude da izbjegavaju mjesto događaja i šire područje.
Shots fired in the Inner City district - there are persons injured - KEEP AWAY from all public places or public Transport - don't share any Videos or Fotos!
— POLIZEI WIEN (@LPDWien) November 2, 2020
Krone javlja kako ima mrtvih i ranjenih.
BREAKING - At least **7 dead and many more injured** after a terror attack on different locations in #Vienna. One terrorist reportedly blew himself up with an explosive belt. The situation is still very active, avoid the area. Anti-terror units still hunting multiple suspects.
— Disclose.tv 🚨 (@disclosetv) November 2, 2020
Očevici su za ORF rekli kako su napadači imali automatske puške.
Kurier javlja kako je poginulo sedam osoba.
UPDATE - One of the multiple terrorists reportedly detained. Gunfire continues in #Vienna as the terror attack unfolds.pic.twitter.com/GIE8s5Uakr
— Disclose.tv 🚨 (@disclosetv) November 2, 2020
