Jedna osoba poginula, više od 60 povrijeđenih u prevrtanju autobusa FOTO

Nesreća se dogodila u nedjelju predveče na autoputu A-9 blizu Lajpciga iz još neutvrđenih razloga, rekao je portparol mjesne policije.

On the autobahn near German Leipzig overturned intercity bus carrier Flixbus. According to the tabloid Bild, as a result of a terrible accident, one person was killed and at least 20 were injured. According to preliminary police data, the bus, which contained 75 people, pic.twitter.com/dAaMXLCNlW

Na snimljenim fotografijama vidi se prevrnuti autobus koji je probila zaštitna ograda.

Nekoliko je helikoptera poslato radi evakuacije povrijeđenih.

#flixbus kills 10+ wounds 60 people in huge accident in Germany. Overcrowded. The last few times I used this company in Europe I noticed how careless and chaotic the driver was. Quality is way down. Cheap drivers. Old buses. Was it terrorism or driver’s fault? Wake up, Merkel. pic.twitter.com/PeO6EdA3Fo

