Helikopteri na licu mjesta

Jedna osoba poginula, više od 60 povrijeđenih u prevrtanju autobusa FOTO

08:53, 20.05.2019.
Izvor: Srpskainfo.com
Thumbnail
Jedna je osoba poginula, a više od 60 je povrijeđeno, među kojima sedmero teško, u autobuskoj nesreći blizu Lajpciga, na istoku Njemačke, saopštila je policija.

Nesreća se dogodila u nedjelju predveče na autoputu A-9 blizu Lajpciga iz još neutvrđenih razloga, rekao je portparol mjesne policije.

 

 

Na snimljenim fotografijama vidi se prevrnuti autobus koji je probila zaštitna ograda.

Nekoliko je helikoptera poslato radi evakuacije povrijeđenih.

 

 

Autobus u kojem su bile 74 osobe saobraćao je iz Berlina u Minhen za njemačku kompaniju “FlixBus”, koja povezuje gradove širom Evrope, prenosi Avaz.

autobus sletio autobus Njemačka
08:53, 20.05.2019.
Izvor: Srpskainfo.com

Povezane vijesti

Read more
Thumbnail
Srbija

Tragedija na Ibarskoj magistrali

U sudaru automobila i autobusa dvoje mrtvih

Srbija
11.05.2019.
Read more
Thumbnail
Hronika

Požar na putu Konjic - Sarajevo 

Autobus potpuno izgorio

Hronika
02.05.2019.
Read more
Thumbnail
Srbija

Tragedija kod Niša

Teška nesreća: Voz udario autobus i prepolovio ga, troje poginulih FOTO

Srbija
21.12.2018.