Grenel u bolnici: Volim dosadnu krv, mrzim rak

Today was my 3 month Cancer checkup. After 7 years it still is stressful to get tested - the fear that @llsusa will come back is real. Today, I heard the magical words from my superhero Doctor, “your blood work is boring.” I love boring blood! I hate Cancer. And I’m thankfully still Cancer free. @cityofhope

