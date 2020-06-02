Izgubili kompas

Fotografija iz Amerike zgrozila svijet: Policija na nišanu drži oca i dijete

16:35, 02.06.2020.
Američka policija kao da je potpuno izgubila kompas u protestima koji su paralisali čitavu zemlju. Jedna fotografija je izazvala bijes i nevjericu u čitavom svijetu, a možda najbolje oslikava aktuelnu situaciju u SAD.

Na njoj se vidi kako policajac u punoj opremi upire pušku sa gumenim mecima u crnca koji stoji dok mu na ramenima sjedi djevojčica.

Fotograf i ratni veteran Ričard Grant je u Long Biču u Kaliforniji fotografisao proteste i nerede, kada je vidio ovaj prizor.

On je objasnio da policajac nije pucao, ali da je nekoliko puta uperio pušku pravo u čovjeka.

