Fotografija iz Amerike zgrozila svijet: Policija na nišanu drži oca i dijete

Update for the caption: A man stands with his child in front of police during demonstrations Sunday in downtown Long Beach. Police pointed rubber bullet guns to get crowds to back away. This man stood with his child most of the time until the police started using concussive grenades but they never fired on him but did occasionally pointed their rubber bullet guns towards him #longbeachprotest #blm #georgefloyd #protest #longbeach #blacklivesmatter

