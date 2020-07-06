Crnac osumnjičen da je autom pregazio aktivistkinju BLM

Samer Tejlor, aktivista "Black Lives Matter" (Crni životi su važni) Samer Tejlor, koju je automobil udario dok je bila na demonstracijama na autocesti I-5 u Sijetlu, umrla je, dok je druga osoba kritično.
Summer Taylor, a non binary Black Lives Matter activist who was hit by a car while protesting on the I-5 freeway in Seattle, has died. Dawit Kelete, who is black, is accused of being the driver & was arrested. pic.twitter.com/Lr6Jp3BkzO
— Andy Ngô (@MrAndyNgo) July 5, 2020
Ironično, Dejvid Kelet, koji je crnac, osumnjičen je da je vozio automobil koji je prošao pored policijske blokade i uletio među demonstrante. On je uhapšen.
UPOZORAVAMO Video je uznemirujući
