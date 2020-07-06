Crnac osumnjičen da je autom pregazio aktivistkinju BLM

10:01, 06.07.2020.
Samer Tejlor, aktivista "Black Lives Matter" (Crni životi su važni) Samer Tejlor, koju je automobil udario dok je bila na demonstracijama na autocesti I-5 u Sijetlu, umrla je, dok je druga osoba kritično.

Ironično, Dejvid Kelet, koji je crnac, osumnjičen je da je vozio automobil koji je prošao pored policijske blokade i uletio među demonstrante. On je uhapšen.

UPOZORAVAMO Video je uznemirujući


Nemiri u SAD
10:01, 06.07.2020.
otvoreno