Amazonija nestaje u požarima: Poznate ličnosti javno izrazile zabrinutost

Bolsonaro je istakao da će odluka o eventualnom angažmanu vojske biti donesena na sastanku na najvišem nivou koji će biti održan nešto kasnije.
Broj požara u Amazoniji ove godine porastao je za 83 odsto u odnosu na prošlu godinu i uništen je veliki dio šume koja se smatra ključnom u borbi protiv klimatskih promjena.
Francuski predsjednik Emanuel Makron i generalni sekretar UN Antonio Guteres su na društvenoj mreži "Tviter" izrazili zabrinutost zbog požara koji su dostigli rekordan broj ove godine i uništili široke pojaseve šume koji se smatraju plućima svijeta.
Iz kancelarije britanskog premijera Borisa DŽonsona izražena je duboka zabrinutost zbog požara i uticaja zbog gubitka dragocjenih staništa, te naglašeno da će iskoristiti priliku da tokom samita G7 u francuskom gradu Bijaricu skrene pažnju na zaštitu prirode.
Brazilski predsjednik je usljed rasta međunarodnih kritika zbog požara u Amazoniji od stranih sila zatražio da se ne miješaju.
Zbog katastrofalnih požara koji su zahvatili brazilski dio Amazonije, veliki broj poznatih ličnosti oglasio se na društvenim mrežama kako bi izrazio solidarnost, ali i ukazao ljudima širom svijeta na značaj šuma za našu planetu.
A post shared by Adriana Lima (@adrianalima) on Aug 20, 2019 at 2:37pm PDT
#Regram #RG @rainforestalliance: The lungs of the Earth are in flames. 🔥 The Brazilian Amazon—home to 1 million Indigenous people and 3 million species—has been burning for more than two weeks straight. There have been 74,000 fires in the Brazilian Amazon since the beginning of this year—a staggering 84% increase over the same period last year (National Institute for Space Research, Brazil). Scientists and conservationists attribute the accelerating deforestation to President Jair Bolsonaro, who issued an open invitation to loggers and farmers to clear the land after taking office in January. The largest rainforest in the world is a critical piece of the global climate solution. Without the Amazon, we cannot keep the Earth’s warming in check. The Amazon needs more than our prayers. So what can YOU do? ✔ As an emergency response, donate to frontline Amazon groups working to defend the forest. ✔ Consider becoming a regular supporter of the Rainforest Alliance’s community forestry initiatives across the world’s most vulnerable tropical forests, including the Amazon; this approach is by far the most effective defense against deforestation and natural forest fires, but it requires deep, long-term collaboration between the communities and the public and private sectors. ✔ Stay on top of this story and keep sharing posts, tagging news agencies and influencers. ✔ Be a conscious consumer, taking care to support companies committed to responsible supply chains. Eliminate or reduce consumption of beef; cattle ranching is one of the primary drivers of Amazon deforestation. ✔ When election time comes, VOTE for leaders who understand the urgency of our climate crisis and are willing to take bold action—including strong governance and forward-thinking policy. #RainforestAlliance #SaveTheAmazon #PrayForAmazonia #AmazonRainforest #ActOnClimate #ForestsResist #ClimateCrisis 📸: @mohsinkazmitakespictures / Windy.com
A post shared by Leonardo DiCaprio (@leonardodicaprio) on Aug 22, 2019 at 7:12am PDT
Terribles noticias. Devastadoras consecuencias. Lo siento en el alma, Madre Tierra. 🌎 Duele tanto que algo que nos da la vida muera. Lo más puro que tenemos...! Estamos perdiendo uno de los pulmones de la Tierra 💔 Necesitamos un cambio global, YA!!! Los gobiernos y las organizaciones mundiales deberían hacer eso, organizarnos a todos para no seguir destruyendo nuestra casa. Soluciones globales, YA!!! 💚 #PrayforAmazonia #orandoporCanarias #Bolivia #Siberia #Portugal #Grecia #nature #motherearth #lovefornature
A post shared by Georgina Rodríguez (@georginagio) on Aug 22, 2019 at 4:06am PDT
Thanks to all of you who used my Instagram to bring attention to the Amazonian fires. I hear you, and I unite myself with you. I have already started participating in the reforestation. The world should come together to heal and protect the lungs of our planet. Brazil and Perú I'm with you. Les agradesco a todos los que usaron mi Instagram para atraer atención a los incendios forestales en el Amazonas. Los escucho y me uno a ustedes. Ya empece a participar en la reforestación. El mundo debe unirse para curar y proteger los pulmones de nuestro planeta. Brazil y Perú estoy con ustedes. #prayforamazonas #amazonrainforest
A post shared by Salma Hayek Pinault (@salmahayek) on Aug 22, 2019 at 12:06pm PDT