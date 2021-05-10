Zemljotres u Srbiji

Slabiji zemljotres dogodio se danas u blizini Valjeva oko 10.35 sati.

Zemljotres se dogodio na dubini od 10 kilometara.

An #earthquake (#земљотрес) happened near #Valjevo, #Serbia 8mins ago at 10:35AM on 10/05/2021 UTC. The earthquake had a magnitude of M3.0 and it was 10km (6.2 miles) deep in the ground. Stay safe! #sismo #quake

Zemljotres je bio jačine 3 stepena po Rihterove skale.