Epicentar u blizini Valjeva

Zemljotres u Srbiji

13:41, 10.05.2021.
Izvor: Kurir
Slabiji zemljotres dogodio se danas u blizini Valjeva oko 10.35 sati.

Zemljotres se dogodio na dubini od 10 kilometara.

An #earthquake (#земљотрес) happened near #Valjevo, #Serbia 8mins ago at 10:35AM on 10/05/2021 UTC. The earthquake had a magnitude of M3.0 and it was 10km (6.2 miles) deep in the ground.
Site Used: https://t.co/qpk5BBWquh
Pictures are from EMSC. pic.twitter.com/zjtzmE70AY

Zemljotres je bio jačine 3 stepena po Rihterove skale.

zemljotres
