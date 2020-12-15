Ministarstvo spoljnih poslova Rusije na svim tvitovima iz Beograda pored heštaga Srbije stavlja i Republike Srpske

17:52, 15.12.2020.
Ministar spoljnih poslova Ruske Federacije Sergeja Lavrova u posjeti je regionu. On je juče boravio u Istočnom Sarajevu gdje se sastao sa Miloradom Dodikom, srpskim članom i predsjedavajićim Predsjedništva BiH i sa rukovodstvom Republike Srpske.

Sergej Lavrov je danas u zvaničnoj posjeti Srbiji gdje je zajedno sa predsjednikom Srbije Aleksandrom Vučićem prisustvovao paljenju "Vječne vatre", a imao je i niz sastanaka sa najvišim zvaničnicima Srbije. 

O svim dešavanjima iz Beograda izvještava i Ministarstvo spoljnih poslova Rusije na svom Twitter nalogu.

Zanimljivo je da je na svim objavama jedan od heštag i Republika Srpska.

Sergej Lavrov Aleksandar Vučić
