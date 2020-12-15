Ministarstvo spoljnih poslova Rusije na svim tvitovima iz Beograda pored heštaga Srbije stavlja i Republike Srpske

Sergej Lavrov je danas u zvaničnoj posjeti Srbiji gdje je zajedno sa predsjednikom Srbije Aleksandrom Vučićem prisustvovao paljenju "Vječne vatre", a imao je i niz sastanaka sa najvišim zvaničnicima Srbije.
O svim dešavanjima iz Beograda izvještava i Ministarstvo spoljnih poslova Rusije na svom Twitter nalogu.
Zanimljivo je da je na svim objavama jedan od heštag i Republika Srpska.
🇷🇺🇷🇸 Russian Foreign Minister Sergey #Lavrov had a meeting with President of the National Assembly of the Republic of #Serbia Ivica Dačić. #RussiaSerbia #RepublikaSrpska #Belgrade #Balkans pic.twitter.com/eYVntuDwEj
— MFA Russia 🇷🇺 (@mfa_russia) December 15, 2020
🇷🇺🇷🇸 As part of his visit to #Belgrade, Russian Foreign Minister Sergey #Lavrov met with Foreign Minister of #Serbia Nikola Selaković. #RussiaSerbia #RepublikaSrpska #Diplomacy #Balkans pic.twitter.com/BtZKemv4SD
— MFA Russia 🇷🇺 (@mfa_russia) December 15, 2020
🇷🇺🇷🇸 In #Serbia, Russian Foreign Minister Sergey #Lavrov took part in a wreath laying ceremony and lighting of the #EternalFlame, delivered from #Moscow, at the Liberators of #Belgrade Memorial 🔥 #RussiaSerbia #RepublikaSrpska #Victory75 #WeRemember #WWII #Balkans pic.twitter.com/NbftGsbhF4
— MFA Russia 🇷🇺 (@mfa_russia) December 15, 2020
