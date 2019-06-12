U Sloveniji padao grad veličine narandže

Slovenački Nacionalni centar za vanredne situacije saopštio da je znatna šteta pričinjena u Kočevju i Črnomelju, kao i u Ribnici i Sodražici.
Huge supercell brought giant hail to south Slovenia yesterday. Hail was captured by Marko Korosec (https://t.co/dZLEcHcfCb). This huge storm is also visible on our radar composite: https://t.co/paJ2kE2YGH - white core indicates the occurrence of hails. pic.twitter.com/Xbli1vhKnh
— Ventusky (@Ventuskycom) June 12, 2019
Kako prenosi STA, 79 vatrogasnih brigada angažovano je juče da bi pomogli lokalnom stanovništvu.
Terrible hail in Slovenia 🇸🇮 yesterday caused by a Supercell storm meteo sources say that new possible supercell storms are possible by the end of the week in the Balkan region
— Meltedsnowflake,🇭🇷 (@Meltedsnowflak2) June 12, 2019