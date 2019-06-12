Jako nevrijeme

U Sloveniji padao grad veličine narandže

13:07, 12.06.2019.
Izvor: Srna
Thumbnail
Nevrijeme praćeno gradom veličine pomorandže, pogodilo je južne dijelove Slovenije, pričinivši znatnu štetu.

Slovenački Nacionalni centar za vanredne situacije saopštio da je znatna šteta pričinjena u Kočevju i Črnomelju, kao i u Ribnici i Sodražici.

Kako prenosi STA, 79 vatrogasnih brigada angažovano je juče da bi pomogli lokalnom stanovništvu.

Slovenija nevrijem grad
13:07, 12.06.2019.
Izvor: Srna

Povezane vijesti

Read more
Thumbnail
Društvo
Photo
Video

Na pojedinim mjestima obustavljen saobraćaj

Jako nevrijeme napravilo probleme na mnogim mjestima

Društvo
05.06.2019.
Read more
Thumbnail
Društvo

Jaka kiša i grad

Jako nevrijeme pogodilo Kozarsku Dubicu FOTO

Društvo
02.06.2019.
Read more
Thumbnail
Region

Kiša, vjetar i bujice

Jako nevrijeme zahvatilo Hrvatsku, najgore u Makarskoj

Region
20.05.2019.