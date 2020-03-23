Novi snažan zemljotres pogodio Zagreb

Novi jak potres osjetio se u cijelom Zagrebu.
Kako piše Index, trajao je nekoliko sekundi.
#Earthquake (#potres) possibly felt 2 min ago in #Zagreb - Centar #Croatia. Felt it? See https://t.co/wPtMW5ND1t pic.twitter.com/UgwvS86FQR
— EMSC (@LastQuake) March 23, 2020
Kako navodi portal emsc.com zemljotres je bio jačine od 3,7 stepeni po Rihteru
Felt #earthquake (#potres) M3.7 strikes 4 km NW of Zagreb - Centar (#Croatia) 9 min ago. Please report to: https://t.co/HJpXLiEkAb pic.twitter.com/cg0VH0R51U
— EMSC (@LastQuake) March 23, 2020
