Novi snažan zemljotres pogodio Zagreb

11:18, 23.03.2020.
Novi jak potres osjetio se u cijelom Zagrebu. 

Kako piše Index, trajao je nekoliko sekundi.

Kako navodi portal emsc.com zemljotres je bio jačine od 3,7 stepeni po Rihteru

