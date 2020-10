I’ve had an amazing weekend here in Barbados. 🇧🇧 😎 . . I’m out here looking for a plot of land to build a dream house for me and my kids.🤩 . . Lockdown changed my perception of what I wanted for my future. Everything I wanted to do on New Year’s Day for 2020 didn’t happen. What I thought I wanted has now changed and I’m sure this isn’t unique to me. 🤷🏻‍♂️ . . After the maddest year and realising how fragile our earth eco-system is and how the rug can be pulled from under us has made realise I need to start enjoying life a bit more and getting a balance. 💯 All work and no play makes Adam a dull boy! 😂 . . So a sea view in my life and some sand in my toes is what’s called for going forward!😍 . . There might of been a storm over 2020 but it can’t rain forever! ☔️ Let’s f*cking make sure Covid can’t keep us down! 👍🏻 . . Stay strong, stay positive and never ever give in! ✊🏻🔥 . . #findtheaction

A post shared by Adam Deering (@adam_deering) on Sep 13, 2020 at 11:19am PDT