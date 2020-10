Zgodna atletičarka iznenadila svijet: Imam 38 i nevina sam

I'm selfish, impatient and a little insecure. I make mistakes, I am out of control and at times hard to handle. But if you can't handle me at my worst, then you sure as heck don't deserve me at my best.⁣ ⁣ -Marilyn Monroe

A post shared by Lolo Jones (@lolojones) on Oct 25, 2019 at 3:02pm PDT