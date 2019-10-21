U mladosti je bio mršav, a sada je prava zvijer: Svojom pojavom zaprepastio je sve

What people may not realise is that I suffered for almost 12 months when I was 20 with an eating disorder of a kind, I had a major breakdown due to a few issues I had going on at the time, and I didn’t know how to answer them or what to do. Then I found my therapy, the GYM. All my anger, my frustration, disappointment I could release !!! I found my safe place, and a place I could reset my mind daily to stay on track. My eating issues were a strange side effect of life, I seemed to of lost control, id never suffered before, but literally over night I found my self with this crazy illness. My point is, we all go through bad times, there is always options and light at the end. You just have to keep searching and never give up !!! I almost gave up last year again, when I fell ill, all year I’ve struggled to get back into the shape I once was, BUT I never gave up, and finally I’m coming back, fixing the issues and focused my thoughts on success NOT failure .... thoughts are a powerful thing, use them wisely 🙏🙏🙏 #mentalawareness #strength

