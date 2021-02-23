Odmah hospitalizovan

Stravična saobraćajka Tajgera Vudsa

21:10, 23.02.2021.
Izvor: novosti.rs
Prema informacijama američkog "NBC-a", golfer Tajger Vuds je imao tešku saobraćajnu nesreću.

Proslavljeni golfer doživio je tešku saobraćajnu nesreću. Hitne službe su ga iz vozila izvlačile koristeći specijalnu opremu. 

 

 

tajger vuds
