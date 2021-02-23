Prema informacijama američkog "NBC-a", golfer Tajger Vuds je imao tešku saobraćajnu nesreću.
Proslavljeni golfer doživio je tešku saobraćajnu nesreću. Hitne službe su ga iz vozila izvlačile koristeći specijalnu opremu.
— MSNBC (@MSNBC) February 23, 2021
Tiger Woods was injured Tuesday in a single-car crash near Los Angeles, according to LA County Sheriffs.
Emergency personnel extricated Woods from the vehicle using the “jaws of life.” He was taken to a local hospital for his injuries, and his condition is unknown at this time. pic.twitter.com/u3EQcUnldq
— SportsCenter (@SportsCenter) February 23, 2021
