Stiže pomoć nižerangiranim teniserima

The governing bodies of world tennis have come together to raise in excess of US $6 million to create a Player Relief Program aimed at supporting players who are particularly affected by the ongoing impact of the COVID-19 pandemic. The initiative has seen the ATP, WTA, the four Grand Slam tournaments - the Australian Open, Roland-Garros, The Championships, Wimbledon and the US Open - and the ITF, unite in a show of support to players who are facing unprecedented challenges due to the global impact of COVID-19. Professional tennis is currently suspended until July 13, 2020. In addition to contributions of their own, the ATP and WTA will administer the financial distributions of the Player Relief Program, which sees respective contributions from the four Grand Slam tournaments and ITF split equally between men and women. The Player Relief Program will target a total of approximately 800 ATP and WTA singles and doubles players collectively, in need of financial support. Eligibility for the Player Relief Program will take into account a player’s ranking, as well as previous prize money earnings, according to criteria agreed by all stakeholders. The move by the seven stakeholders provides the financial backbone of the Program, with opportunities for additional contributions to follow. Funds raised through initiatives such as auctions, player donations, virtual tennis games and more, will provide opportunity for further support of the Program moving forward and are welcomed. The creation of the Player Relief Program is a positive demonstration of the sport’s ability to come together during this time of crisis. We will continue to collaborate and monitor the support required across tennis with the aim of ensuring the long-term health of the sport in the midst of this unprecedented challenge to our way of life, and our thoughts remain with all those affected at this time.

