Šakil O'Nil: "Nema riječi koje bi mogle opisati bol kroz koju trenutno prolazim"

Brojne svjetske zvijezde u nevjerici se opraštaju od legende NBA lige Kobija Brajanta, koji je večeras poginuo u padu helikoptera u Kaliforniji.
Među njima je i jedan od Brajantovih najboljih prijatelja, Šakil O'Nil, kojeg je ova tragedija duboko pogodila.
Emocije je pretočio u riječi.
There’s no words to express the pain Im going through with this tragedy of loosing my neice Gigi & my brother @kobebryant I love u and u will be missed. My condolences goes out to the Bryant family and the families of the other passengers on board. IM SICK RIGHT NOW pic.twitter.com/pigHywq3c1
— SHAQ (@SHAQ) January 26, 2020