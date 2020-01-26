Poginuo Kobi Brajant

Šakil O'Nil: "Nema riječi koje bi mogle opisati bol kroz koju trenutno prolazim"

23:00, 26.01.2020.
Izvor: ATV
Brojne svjetske zvijezde u nevjerici se opraštaju od legende NBA lige Kobija Brajanta, koji je večeras poginuo u padu helikoptera u Kaliforniji.

Među njima je i jedan od Brajantovih najboljih prijatelja, Šakil O'Nil, kojeg je ova tragedija duboko pogodila.

Emocije je pretočio u riječi.

Kobi Brajant Kobe Bryant
