Ronaldo ipak nije najbogatiji fudbaler na svijetu: Anonimus bogatiji od njega 20 puta

21/04/2018 @brusportsnews 's interviewed with @fjefrib . FAIQ LOOKING FORWARD TO MAKE HIS HOME DEBUT. Yee Chun Leong BANDAR SERI BEGAWAN FAIQ Bolkiah is looking forward to make his home debut when Brunei take on Timor Leste in the Group A opener of the Hassanal Bolkiah Trophy on Monday night. The 19-year-old recently joined up with the team and is excited to play in front of the home crowd at the Hassanal Bolkiah National Stadium in Berakas. “It is good as I have never played on home ground before,” said Faiq in an interview with BruSports News last night. “I feel good and I feel fit. The team have been working and training hard and playing together as a team. I hope we can take that into Monday,” he added. “As for the fans, we need your support and hopefully we will come out here and put on a show,” continued Faiq at the sidelines of their friendly game against Labuan Complex FC. Faiq had represented Brunei at the the U19 and U23 levels before making his senior international debut at the 2016 AFF Suzuki Cup qualifiers in Cambodia. When asked on how he is settling down with the current team, Faiq replied: “I know how it is when I come to Brunei as we have a game plan. “We will work hard and I believe with a bit of luck we can do well in the tournament,” he concluded.

