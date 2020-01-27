Oproštaj od legendarnog Kobija: Divac uputio saučešće porodici

Kobe deeply loved the game and his family. As I think back on his incredible legacy I’m reminded of his competitive spirit & millions around the world he inspired. As a father, the loss of Gianna is devastating. My heart goes out to Vanessa, their daughters and all impacted.‬

