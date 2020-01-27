Oproštaj od legendarnog Kobija: Divac uputio saučešće porodici

Saučešće porodici čuvenog američkog košarkaša uputio je Vlade Divac, generalni menadžer Sakramento Kingsa.
Kobe deeply loved the game and his family. As I think back on his incredible legacy I’m reminded of his competitive spirit & millions around the world he inspired. As a father, the loss of Gianna is devastating. My heart goes out to Vanessa, their daughters and all impacted.
Nekadašnji centar, koga su Los Anđeles Lejkersi trejdovali u Šarlot kako bi dobili prava na Brajanta, istakao je da je Kobi inspirisao milione ljudi širom svijeta.
Sadašnji igrač Kingsa Bogdan Bogdanović poručio je da je odlaskom Kobija izgubio košarkaškog oca, sličnu poruku ostavio je i Marko Gudurić, a od Crne Mambe se uz fotografiju oprostio i centar Dalas Meveriksa Boban Marjanović.
I just lost my basketball father, there is no one that has impacted my game more than you Kobe... so sad and tragic. #restinpeace #8 #24
My Idol, My Hero, My Inspiration... Thank you for your passion, commitment and dedication to basketball...Thank you for showing us that number 24 isn’t just the number on your jersey, but the amount of hours in the day that you have to devote to the game, to be THE BEST! Thank you for pushing through, when your body said no, but your heart said yes! Thank you for the games you refused to lose! Thank you for your endless drive! Thank you for showing us, that even on your worst day, there’s nothing else to do, but to push harder! Thank you for showing us there is no such a thing as magic, but only HARD WORK! Thank you for teaching us to believe in ourselves! Thank you for the 4am!🐍 Thank you for the MAMBA MENTALITY!🐍 Thank you for EVERYTHING!❤️The biggest reason I love the game of basketball 🏀 and no one has impacted my game more than YOU!🐍 Rest In Peace, Kobe! 🙏🏼💔 #mambaforever #8 #24
Gone too soon. Rest In Peace Mamba 🐍👑
The main reason I play basketball. My idol, my hero. Rest in peace.
Pored njih, to su učinil i Nemanja Nedović, Vladimir Štimac...
