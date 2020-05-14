Najljepša sportiskinja na svijetu: Dobila sam nemoralne ponude

11:18, 14.05.2020.
Izvor: 24sata
Paraskevi Papachristou, Dariya Klishina ili Alica Schmidt? To je kao da vas netko pita ko je bolji, Maradona, Messi ili Pele. Naravno, odgovor je teško dati. Ali nije teško odgonetnuti da navijači jedva čekaju početak atletskih takmičenja. Jer kada vidite koliko prelijepo izgledaju njih tri i vama će atletika postati najdraži sport u roku odmah.

One su lijepe i uspješne, ali na društvenim mrežama često se suočavaju s nemoralnim ponudama od strane perverznih ljudi. Ruskinja Klišina je to otkrila prije nekoliko dana, a isti problem muči i Njemicu Alicu Schmidt koja se specijalizovala za trke na 800 metara. Njoj je samo 21 godina, a preko noći je postala megapopularna. Na Instagramu ju prati 800.000 ljudi, a ubrzo su je proglasili i najseksi sportistkinjom na svijetu.

- Dolazi mi dosta nemoralnih ponuda u privatnim porukama. Nekada mi je to smiješno, ali ne zamaram se previše s tim. 

 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 

Anzeige/ I can finally train on the the track again🥰 Den letzten Monat habe ich alles alleine oder zu zweit draussen absolviert. Ich bin so froh, jetzt wieder wie gewohnt im Stadion trainieren zu können🙏🏼 auch wenn die Natur für das Aufbautraining gar nicht so schlecht war! Gerade wenn ich alleine war, war ich froh mit meiner @honor_de MagicWatch2 trainieren zu können. Ich konnte die Strecken abmessen, meine Herzfrequenz aufzeichnen und die Zeit stoppen🙏🏼 Das hat mir echt geholfen, auch ohne Trainer und Stadion die Motivation zu behalten🙌🏼🙈 #anzeige #trackandfield #running #motivation #fitgirls #HONOR #MagicWatch2 #InnovationMadePersonal #sport #trainhard #lovetotrain

A post shared by ᗩlica Ѕchmidt (@alicasmd) on Apr 19, 2020 at 9:24am PDT

Naravno, svoju priliku u njenoj popularnosti pokušao je ugrabiti i Playboy, ali Njemica je bila jasna.

- Fokusirana sam na sport i to želim da bude svima jasno. Postoje hiljade drugih djevojaka na Instagramu koje izgledaju veoma dobro, ali nemaju toliko pratitelja. Uz dobar izgled morate dati još nešto interesantno. Za mene je to atletika. 

Predivna Njemica jedva je dočekala početak treninga čija je zabrana bila zbog korona virusa, a sada se u miru može pripremati za nastavak takmičenja. Nažalost nećemo je vidjeti na Olimpijskim igrama ove godine jer su prebačene na 2021. godinu, ali zato postoji njen Instagram profil...

11:18, 14.05.2020.
Izvor: 24sata
