Najljepša sportiskinja na svijetu: Dobila sam nemoralne ponude

One su lijepe i uspješne, ali na društvenim mrežama često se suočavaju s nemoralnim ponudama od strane perverznih ljudi. Ruskinja Klišina je to otkrila prije nekoliko dana, a isti problem muči i Njemicu Alicu Schmidt koja se specijalizovala za trke na 800 metara. Njoj je samo 21 godina, a preko noći je postala megapopularna. Na Instagramu ju prati 800.000 ljudi, a ubrzo su je proglasili i najseksi sportistkinjom na svijetu.
- Dolazi mi dosta nemoralnih ponuda u privatnim porukama. Nekada mi je to smiješno, ali ne zamaram se previše s tim.
Naravno, svoju priliku u njenoj popularnosti pokušao je ugrabiti i Playboy, ali Njemica je bila jasna.
- Fokusirana sam na sport i to želim da bude svima jasno. Postoje hiljade drugih djevojaka na Instagramu koje izgledaju veoma dobro, ali nemaju toliko pratitelja. Uz dobar izgled morate dati još nešto interesantno. Za mene je to atletika.
Predivna Njemica jedva je dočekala početak treninga čija je zabrana bila zbog korona virusa, a sada se u miru može pripremati za nastavak takmičenja. Nažalost nećemo je vidjeti na Olimpijskim igrama ove godine jer su prebačene na 2021. godinu, ali zato postoji njen Instagram profil...
