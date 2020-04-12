Mekadu se oprostio od Partizana

Thank you Partizan for making me a part of your family... it was an honor to wear the black and white! The last month of the season was shaping up to be one to remember. Having the opportunity to win two championships with such a great group of guys was going to be special. Especially thankful for my family and friends in my life during this time. Excited for what this summer holds and looking forward to next season! Everyone please stay healthy and safe with your loved ones.

