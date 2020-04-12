Razlaz sa "crno-bijelima"

Mekadu se oprostio od Partizana

11:01, 12.04.2020.
Izvor: ATV
Iako je imao ugovor sa Partizanom do kraja sezone, Džejms Mekadu je objavom na "Instagramu" stavio do znanja da vjerovatno više neće igrati za "crno-bijele". 

On je u januaru pojačao tim Andree Trinkijerija, sa kojim je osvojio Kup Radivoja Koraća. 

"Hvala Partizanu što me je učinio dijelom svoje porodice. Bila mi je čast da nosim "crno-bijeli" dres. Mislim da bi se poslednjih mjesec dana sezone pamtilo. Imati priliku da osvojite dva prvenstva sa takvom, sjajnom grupom momaka sigurno bi bilo posebno iskustvo", napisao je Mekadu na "Instagramu".

Džejms Mekadu Partizan
11:01, 12.04.2020.
Izvor: ATV
otvoreno