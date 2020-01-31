LeBron: Nastaviću tvojim putem, daj mi snage sa nebesa i pazi na mene, brate

Džejms je prije dvije godine potpisao za Lejkerse, i u Brajantu je imao veliku podršku od samog početka.
Prethodnih godina, njih dvojica su bili veliki rivali na terenu, neki ih smatraju za najbolje igrače u ovom vijeku.
♾ my brother!! I love you man!! 💔🙏🏾❤️. 👑X🐍
A post shared by LeBron James (@kingjames) on Jan 28, 2020 at 3:08pm PST
Ni u milion godina ne bih pomislio da će to biti naš posljednji razgovor. Srce mi se slomilo, brate moj. Volim te, stariji brate. Srcem sam uz Vanesu i dječicu.
Obećavam da ću nastaviti tvojim putem. Mnogo nam značiš, posebno naciji Lejkersa. Moja je dužnost da stavim sve to na svoja leđa i nastavim dalje.
Molim te, daj mi snage sa nebesa i pazi na mene. Mnogo toga bih još rekao, ali nemam snage. Dok se ne sretnemo sljedeći put", napisao je LeBron.
I’m Not Ready but here I go. Man I sitting here trying to write something for this post but every time I try I begin crying again just thinking about you, niece Gigi and the friendship/bond/brotherhood we had! I literally just heard your voice Sunday morning before I left Philly to head back to LA. Didn’t think for one bit in a million years that would be the last conversation we’d have. WTF!! I’m heartbroken and devastated my brother!! 😢😢😢😢💔. Man I love you big bro. My heart goes to Vanessa and the kids. I promise you I’ll continue your legacy man! You mean so much to us all here especially #LakerNation💜💛 and it’s my responsibility to put this shit on my back and keep it going!! Please give me the strength from the heavens above and watch over me! I got US here! There’s so much more I want to say but just can’t right now because I can’t get through it! Until we meet again my brother!! #Mamba4Life❤️🙏🏾 #Gigi4Life❤️🙏🏾
A post shared by LeBron James (@kingjames) on Jan 27, 2020 at 6:43pm PST
Komentari