Košarkaš Klivlenda donirao novac za ljude koji su ostali bez posla zbog virusa korona!

Osoblje dvorane u kojoj nastupaju Kavalirsi privremeno je ostalo bez posla i svojih primanja najmanje mjeseca usljed pandemije Covid 19
Vlasnik Dalas Mark Kjuban izjavio je kako će pomoći sezonskim radnicima, javili su se i mnogi drugi, među kojima je i Lav.
Košarkaš Klivlenda saopštio je da će donirati 100.000 dolara, čime je dao primjer svima u ligi.
"Nadam se da će u ovo vrijeme krize drugi pratiti moj primjer i podržati našu zajednicu", napisao je između ostalog Lav na Instagramu.
Everyone reacts differently to stressful situations. And the fear and anxiety resulting from the recent outbreak of COVID-19 can be extremely overwhelming. Through the game of basketball, we've been able to address major issues and stand together as a progressive league that cares about the players, the fans, and the communities where we work. I'm concerned about the level of anxiety that everyone is feeling and that is why I'm committing $100,000 through the @KevinLoveFund in support of the @Cavs arena and support staff that had a sudden life shift due to the suspension of the NBA season. I hope that during this time of crisis, others will join me in supporting our communities. Pandemics are not just a medical phenomenon. They affect individuals and society on so many levels, with stigma and xenophobia being just two aspects of the impact of a pandemic outbreak. It's important to know that those with a mental illness may be vulnerable to the effects of widespread panic and threat. Be kind to one another. Be understanding of their fears, regardless if you don't feel the same. Be safe and make informed decisions during this time. And I encourage everyone to take care of themselves and to reach out to others in need -- whether that means supporting your local charities that are canceling events, or checking in on your colleagues and family.
Ubrzo poslije ovoga oglasio se i vlasnik Klivlenda koji se pridružio iskusnom košarkašu u ovoj akciji.
Inače, prvi čovjek NBA Adam Silver saopštio je da će pauza u NBA trajati najmanje mjesec dana.
