Korisnici društvenih mreža se opraštaju od tragično nastradalog Kobi Brajanta

Legendarni košarkaš Kobi Brajant (41) poginuo je u helikopterskoj nesreći, preneo je "TMZ Sports".
Isti izvor navodi da su, pored Brajanta, stradale još četiri osobe.
Korisnici drušvenih mreža s bolom i tugom se opraštaju od legende NBA.
KOBE BRYANT
- 5 time NBA champion
- Considered one of greatest Lakers and players in NBA history
- 4th all-time NBA leading scorer
- NBA MVP and two-time finals MVP
- Scored 81 points in single game
- Academy Award winner and businessman
- Dead at 41 in helicopter crash
— The Spectator Index (@spectatorindex) January 26, 2020
Kobe Bryant giving his daughter some pointers just a month ago and now he's gone 💔😭pic.twitter.com/rKUr5VlqKA
— Alexander Umeakubuike™ 🤕🔱⚜️ (@AUmeakubuike) January 26, 2020
Rest in Peace Kobe Bryant... 😢pic.twitter.com/qGSUvsFovA
— Špiro Seneka (@SenekaSpiro) January 26, 2020