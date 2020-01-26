Nastradao u helikopterskoj nesreći

Korisnici društvenih mreža se opraštaju od tragično nastradalog Kobi Brajanta

20:52, 26.01.2020.
Izvor: ATV
Legendarni košarkaš Kobi Brajant (41) poginuo je u helikopterskoj nesreći, preneo je "TMZ Sports".

Isti izvor navodi da su, pored Brajanta, stradale još četiri osobe.

Korisnici drušvenih mreža s bolom i tugom se opraštaju od legende NBA.

