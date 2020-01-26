Korisnici društvenih mreža se opraštaju od tragično nastradalog Kobi Brajanta

Isti izvor navodi da su, pored Brajanta, stradale još četiri osobe.

Korisnici drušvenih mreža s bolom i tugom se opraštaju od legende NBA.

KOBE BRYANT

- 5 time NBA champion

- Considered one of greatest Lakers and players in NBA history

- 4th all-time NBA leading scorer

- NBA MVP and two-time finals MVP

- Scored 81 points in single game

- Academy Award winner and businessman

- Dead at 41 in helicopter crash

