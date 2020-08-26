Holandski fudbaler Deni Blind

Dušan Tadić se uhvatio za glavu: Srušio se na travu i kolabirao

15:08, 26.08.2020.
Izvor: Alo
Holandski fudbaler Deni Blind, kolabirao je tokom prijateljskog meča protiv Herte

Šest mjeseci nakon povratka na teren, njegov ICD, ugrađeni implant je prestao da funkcioniše kako treba u 78. minutu utakmice sa Hertom i Blind se, sam od sebe srušio na travu.

