Đoković "provocirao" Ivaniševića: "Ovo je mobing"

Don’t know about you guys, but I call this mobbing 🤣 What do you think? Does @djokernole deserve a good revenge? 🧐 All suggestions are more than welcome 😎 #lettheoldmansleep #revenge #ontheroad

A post shared by Goran Ivanisevic (@goranivanisevicofficial) on Feb 20, 2020 at 11:40pm PST