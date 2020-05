Bivši reprezentativac Srbije izvršio samoubistvo

We lost another great one in sliding sport this past week. Pavle was what you might imagine a Rottweiler in human form to be; tough as nails, built like a brick shit house, and a work ethic forged by his family’s steele fabrication business. If you were going into the battle of competition, Pav was one of those athletes you wanted on your side. His low baritone “YO!” could light up a room as he slightly embellished stories on tour. I’ll long remember Pavle laughing and giving me shit, and maybe embellishing a little bit, the one time I had to actually push in a WC race heat at Königssee in his sled (definitely NOT our first choice). I can hear him now laughing and ribbing me about “going deeeeep (in his Jersey baritone)... although, I’m pretty sure he was just ecstatic I got in the damn sled lol. If there was ever a bobsledder born to push heavy objects, man it was Pavle. Pavle was definitely a one of a kind original. YO... RIP brother!

