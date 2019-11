First selfie with my new iPhone 📱 . Happy Hump Day! It’s heating up here in Australia. Summer is just around the corner. Wooohooo ☀️🙌🏻 . I have ALWAYS been a beach girl. It was so hard for me when I was bigger. PCOS & my weight literally took over & controlled my mind & body. I gave up & let it win . Because of that I no longer enjoyed the things that made me the most happy😞 I was so ashamed & embarrassed. I stopped getting in the water because I didn’t want people to see me. I always wore baggy clothes. I kept my towel as close to the water as possible. I strategically tried to plan my water entries & exits. I tried to find empty places where no one could see me & just genuinely tried to avoid going at all. . But what kind of a life is that. Avoiding the things you once loved so much. I turned down so many fun times like surf camp with my siblings, days out on the boat with my family, beach days with friends, trips to water parks, an expensive gift voucher of swimming with dolphins that I let expire on purpose. The list goes on. I missed out on a lot. It’s so sad now I think about it 😞 . I cannot believe today Im sharing a full body selfie & in a freakin bikini! I have gone from the girl hiding in all the clothes to the girl that As soon as the suns out I’m taking them off & heading straight for the water. No hesitations, no doubts. Just living & loving life! I’m back doing what I love & it’s honestly the best feeling. . I know you should love yourself no matter what size & shape you are. I know you shouldn’t care what others think of you. I know you should just do what makes you happy. But that’s the thing....I was not happy. I knew I wasn’t healthy, I knew if I wanted to be happy again I needed to do something about it. I wanted the old me back. It wasn’t fun sitting on the sidelines missing out watching everyone else have fun. . I’m so happy now that I’m healthier. My mental health & happiness is so much more important. I’m glad I decided to make that change for a healthier happier me. Kicking PCOS in the butt one day at a time & taking my body back 🙌🏻

