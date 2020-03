U braku sa dvije žene i ne planira tu da stane

People often don’t think they could be in a successful #polyamorous relationship because they’d be too #jealous 💯 . . There’s an untrue assumption that people with more than one partner may love their partners less because they have to spread their love out among various people. . . . But many polyamorous people like us have found healthy ways to cope with jealousy ( if it does arise) to maintain strong, honest, and intimate relationships with more than 1 or 2 or 3 people at a time ☺️ We communicate often, and focus much more on our feelings of happiness and #compersion for one another 🥰🥰🥰🥰 #polyamory #polytriad #poly #triad #nonmonogamy #solopoly #polylove #relationshipgoals #polyquad #ethicalnonmonogamy #relationships #legalizelove

A post shared by Jimmy & Chacha & Summer (@polyam.us) on Mar 3, 2020 at 5:38pm PST