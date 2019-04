Otvara se najljepši aerodrom na svijetu FOTO

@JewelChangiAirport opens its doors today for public previews! Head over to our Stories to have a first look at what’s happening in this exciting development. Don’t forget to share your Jewel photos with us by using the hashtag #JewelThroughMyEyes!

A post shared by Singapore Changi Airport (SIN) (@changiairport) on Apr 10, 2019 at 10:00pm PDT