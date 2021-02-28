Vrše dogradnju i popravke

Astronauti izašli u svemirsku šetnju

13:17, 28.02.2021.
Astronauti američke Nacionalne vazduhoplovne i svemirske administracije /NASA/ izašli su danas u svemirsku šetnju izvan Međunarodne svemirske stanice radi dogradnje i popravke.

Naredna šetnja biće izvedena 5. marta. U ovu šetnju izaći će Kejt Rubins i astronaut Japanske svemirske istraživačke agencije Soiči Noguči dok posada nastavlja sa obnovom sistema napajanja stanice, koja je Počela u januaru 2017. godine.

Posada ekspedicije 64 na Međunarodnoj svemirskoj stanici izvodi 71. svemirsku šetnju, koja će trajati oko šest i po časova.

Astronauti Nase Kejt Rubins i Viktor Glaver izašli su vani kako bi sastavili i instalirali komplete za modifikaciju neophodne za nadogradnju solarnih panela, javlja "Sputnjik".

(Foto: NASA)

