Astronauti izašli u svemirsku šetnju

Astronauti američke Nacionalne vazduhoplovne i svemirske administracije /NASA/ izašli su danas u svemirsku šetnju izvan Međunarodne svemirske stanice radi dogradnje i popravke.

Naredna šetnja biće izvedena 5. marta. U ovu šetnju izaći će Kejt Rubins i astronaut Japanske svemirske istraživačke agencije Soiči Noguči dok posada nastavlja sa obnovom sistema napajanja stanice, koja je Počela u januaru 2017. godine.

🤩 High-definition views are coming in from astronaut Kate Rubins' helmet camera as she makes her way to the worksite for today's spacewalk. She & @AstroVicGlover will work together to assemble and install modification kits for upcoming @Space_Station solar array upgrades. pic.twitter.com/GAtAeeKNVO — NASA (@NASA) February 28, 2021

Posada ekspedicije 64 na Međunarodnoj svemirskoj stanici izvodi 71. svemirsku šetnju, koja će trajati oko šest i po časova.

Today's spacewalk is officially underway! At 6:12am ET, @NASA_Astronauts Kate Rubins & @AstroVicGlover switched their spacesuits to battery power. They'll work outside the @Space_Station for about 6.5 hours today to prepare for upcoming station solar array upgrades. pic.twitter.com/uSakyjSpzn — NASA (@NASA) February 28, 2021

This animation gives an overview of the process for the two @NASA_Astronauts on today's spacewalk. Kate Rubins is extravehicular crew member 1 (EV 1) in the spacesuit with red stripes, and @AstroVicGlover is EV 2, in the spacesuit with no stripes. pic.twitter.com/k97e1mWqk3 — NASA (@NASA) February 28, 2021

Astronauti Nase Kejt Rubins i Viktor Glaver izašli su vani kako bi sastavili i instalirali komplete za modifikaciju neophodne za nadogradnju solarnih panela, javlja "Sputnjik".

(Foto: NASA)