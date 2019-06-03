Hung Vango

Pobijedite starost: Uklonite podočnjake uz nekoliko trikova

02:55, 03.06.2019.
Izvor: Telegraf.rs
Jedan od najpoznatijih šminkera na svetu Hung Vango otkrio je najefikasniji način da uklonite podočnjake sa proizvodima koje već imate u svom neseseru.

Kako kaže, on uvijek prvo stavlja hajlajter preko podočnjaka prije nego što aplicira tečni puder.   

Malo hajlajtera automatski znači više svjetla, pa oči već izgledaju odmorije i ljepše. Odmah potom nanosi tečni puder.

 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 

@rosiehw tonight for #MetGala2019 🧡🧡⚡️💫✨. Styled by @emmajademorrison @oscardelarenta 💅🏻 @ginaedwards_ 💇 @cwoodhair 💄 @hungvanngo using @chanel.beauty @welovecoco #welovecoco #workingwithchanel Here is the products breakdown: SKIN PREP: Hydra Beauty Micro Liquid Essence Hydra Beauty Camellia Water Cream Illuminating Hydrating Fluid Hydra Beauty Micro Gel Yeux Intense Smoothing Eye Gel Hydra Beauty Nourishing Lip Care Hydra Beauty Essence Mist COMPLEXION: Les Beiges Eau de Teint Foundation in “Medium Light” Le Correcteur de Chanel Longwear Concealer in shade “20” Soleil Tan de Chanel Poudre Universelle Libre Natural Finish Loose Powder in shade “20” CHEEKS: Poudre Lumiere in “30" Joues Contraste Powder Blush in shade “71 Malice" BROWS: Stylo Soucils Waterproof in shade “806” Lê Gel Sourcils in shade “350” EYES: Stylo Yeux Waterproof in shade “943 Brun Agape” Les 4 Ombré in “Lumieres Naturalles” Inimitable Intense Multi-Dimentionnel Sophistique Mascara in "10 Noir” LIPS: The mixture of Rouge Allure Velvet Extrême in shades “112 Idéal & 122 Chestnut”.

A post shared by Hung Vanngo (@hungvanngo) on May 6, 2019 at 8:36pm PDT

Inače, Hung je poznati šminker u kog se kunu Emili Ratajkovski i Rouz Hantington-Vajtli.  

podočnjaci
