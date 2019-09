Ovaj jesenji komad upotpunjuje svaku modnu kombinaciju

🐆 Have I mentioned leopard my favorite neutral? Fall is coming and this print is the perfect way to transition. Showing off 2 different looks wearing @anntaylor leopard coat from their animal print collection which is light yet cozy. Check them out, they have tons new styles coming soon and I’m sooo here for it 👏🏻which one is your favorite? #ThisIsAnn #sponsored #leopard 📸: @jonathanpuentephoto

A post shared by Truly, -Ney (@trulyney) on Sep 20, 2019 at 3:11pm PDT