Ljepotica prošetala u providnoj haljini, a onda je izašla njena sestra i zasjenila je

Bela (23) je nosila "providnu" čipkanu haljinu bez brushaltera Žan-Pola Gotijea, ali ispod je imala samo donji veš.
A dream come true... to watch you work and see your imagination come to life was one of the most beautiful things I have witnessed! An artist, visionary and genius... Mr. Jean-Paul Gaultier ❤️❤️❤️ incredible final show, so beyond honored to walk for you .... Adore you JPG!! And the amazing team @ @jpgaultierofficial ❤️❤️❤️
Njena sestra Điđi nosila simpatičnu mornarsku uniformu u kojoj je izgledala neodoljivo, a ni ona ispod majice nije imala grudnjak.
Kako su breton pruge postale zaštiti znak slavnog kreatora ni ne čudi što je ova modna kombinacija izazvala najviše pažnje.
JPG was the first designer to welcome me onto a Paris runway, for his last ready-to-wear collection in 2014. Last night, all that gathered to celebrate his 50 YEARS & final Couture collection was a testament to what a worldwide icon and inspiration he is !!! I am so honored to have been a small part in your legendary creative vision @jpgaultierofficial THANK YOU for your warmth, spirit, and all the life and art you have shared with us. 💙
Podsjetimo, nedavno su naučnici ustanovili da čuvenom metodom "zlatnog presjeka", najidelanije crte lica ima slavna manekenka Bela Hadid, koja ima 23 godine.
After 40 hours on the plane this week it feels oh so nice to be back in NYC for a day with my twin flames @samvissermakeup @jennifer_yepez bringing Belinda alive this morn. Boom
Bela je, nakon svih mjerenja ubjedljivo zauzela prvo mjesto na listi najljepših žena planete sa rezultatom od 94,35 odsto, dok se na drugom mjestu našla Bijonse.
(Žena Blic)