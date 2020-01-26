Na Pariskoj nedjelji mode

Ljepotica prošetala u providnoj haljini, a onda je izašla njena sestra i zasjenila je

13:54, 26.01.2020.
Na Pariskoj nedjelji mode prikazana su i mornarska odjela, maske za lice, ali i nedostatak brushaltera, a svi su se okretali za sestrama manekenkama Điđi i Belom Hadid.

Bela (23) je nosila "providnu" čipkanu haljinu bez brushaltera Žan-Pola Gotijea, ali ispod je imala samo donji veš.

Njena sestra Điđi nosila simpatičnu mornarsku uniformu u kojoj je izgledala neodoljivo, a ni ona ispod majice nije imala grudnjak.

Kako su breton pruge postale zaštiti znak slavnog kreatora ni ne čudi što je ova modna kombinacija izazvala najviše pažnje.

Podsjetimo, nedavno su naučnici ustanovili da čuvenom metodom "zlatnog presjeka", najidelanije crte lica ima slavna manekenka Bela Hadid, koja ima 23 godine.

Bela je, nakon svih mjerenja ubjedljivo zauzela prvo mjesto na listi najljepših žena planete sa rezultatom od 94,35 odsto, dok se na drugom mjestu našla Bijonse.

