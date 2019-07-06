Kako da napravite savršenu fotografiju sa mora?

Pevačica Nikol Šerzinger već je na svom profilu demonstrairala izgled cveta, koji čini da vaša linija izgleda savršeno.
Sve što treba da uradite je da stanete na stranu i glavu malo podignete. Jedom rukom pridržavajte šešir, a vrat nagnite blago u desno, a bradu uperite prema ruci.
I izvolite, vaša savršena poza je spremna, a Instagram čeka na vašu savršenu fotku sa plaže.