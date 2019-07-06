Kako da napravite savršenu fotografiju sa mora?

Hello summer!!! Last year, I spent most of my free time on my balcony and this year's sunbathing has already commenced! I’m so impressed with the @marksandspencerireland swimwear collection. They do some really incredible pieces, the Rosie for Autograph swimwear collection is one of my favourites, including this polka dot swimsuit. If you follow me, you know how much I love my beach wear and I would highly recommend checking out what the Rosie for Autograph collection has to offer ❤ #mymusthave #ad

A post shared by voguewilliams (@voguewilliams) on May 19, 2019 at 8:56am PDT