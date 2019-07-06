Savjeti

Kako da napravite savršenu fotografiju sa mora?

09:44, 06.07.2019.
Izvor: Telegraf.rs
Thumbnail
Za savršenu fotografiju sa plaže potreban vam je šešir i određeni položaj glave i vrata.

Pevačica Nikol Šerzinger već je na svom profilu demonstrairala izgled cveta, koji čini da vaša linija izgleda savršeno.

 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 

Keep looking up... that’s the secret to life 🕊

A post shared by Nicole Scherzinger (@nicolescherzinger) on Jun 21, 2019 at 8:20am PDT

Sve što treba da uradite je da stanete na stranu i glavu malo podignete. Jedom rukom pridržavajte šešir, a vrat nagnite blago u desno, a bradu uperite prema ruci.

I izvolite, vaša savršena poza je spremna, a Instagram čeka na vašu savršenu fotku sa plaže.

slikanje poza
09:44, 06.07.2019.
Izvor: Telegraf.rs

Povezane vijesti

Read more
Thumbnail
Scena

Otišao kako jer i živio

Zavisnost od droge Bouvi liječio slikanjem

Scena
04.01.2019.
Read more
Thumbnail
Scena

Sa odmora na Ibici

Poznati di džej fotografijom zapalio društvenu mrežu

Scena
03.07.2019.
Read more
Thumbnail
Zdravlje

Stručnjaci upozoravaju

Ova poza za spavanje je najlošija za vaše zdravlje

Zdravlje
26.01.2019.