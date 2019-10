I am truly an outdoors person and I love to exercise outdoors. It is a busy time of the year but I always make sure I get a walk in to help with stress and to clear my head.🌻💙 #exercise #carolynhartz #active #activeliving #outdoors

A post shared by 𝗦𝘄𝗲𝗲𝘁𝗟𝗶𝗳𝗲 (@sweetlifeaus) on Dec 19, 2018 at 8:03pm PST