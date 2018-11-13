Neizostavan komad zimskih kolekcija

Evo koje pantalone koje su hit ove sezone FOTO

08:32, 13.11.2018.
Izvor: Super žena
Nakon animal printa, pliša i somota ove jeseni najmodernije su karirane pantalone.

Dokaz da se moda vraća su upravo ove pantalone. Neizostavan komad zimskih kolekcija najpoznatijih brendova su upravo karirane pantalone različitih modela. 

 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 

Fall is here 🍁 @nunoobags #nunoobags

A post shared by Tine Andrea (@tineandreaa) on Oct 25, 2018 at 8:30am PDT

Prošle godine karirane pantalone nosile su se u kompletu sa kariranim sakoom, ali ove godine moderno je kombinovati ih sa drugim komadima odjeće. 

Ovakve pantalone se uklapaju u svakakve stilove i mogu da se nose u različitim prilikama, od ležernih do svečanih i poslovnih.

 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 

So many new faces here as of late so I wanted to say ‘hi’ and welcome to my little corner of the gram! I love nothing more than sharing content here to inspire but it’s also about getting to know each other! ⠀ ⠀ So here are 15 things about me you might not know about if you’re new around here :) ⠀ ⠀ 1. I relocated to NYC from Los Angeles with my hubby @fredcip six months ago. 2. He’s also the man behind the lens and we’ve been going steady for almost 10 years now. We got married in Paris 3 years ago (One of our favorite cities) 3. I grew up not in one, but four cities. Born in Boston, moved to Chicago, then Princeton, before landing in Palo Alto. My Dad’s a professor so we bounced around a little. 4. Before I was blogging, I worked full time as a fashion publicist and on the weekends would assist stylists and contribute write for different sites - writing is my true passion. 5. I wake up naturally with the sunrise with so many ideas, it’s why it’s my favorite time to write. 6. I eat udon or spaghetti about 3 times a week, noodles are my weakness! That and dark chocolate. 7. I listen to classical music when I work, classic rock or motown when I cook and love to sing and dance to tropical house & electropop but don’t ask me to sing karaoke! 8. Margo of Margo & Me is my French Bulldog, she’s 8. @Fredcip & I got her together, our first child LOL! But seriously, we treat her like one. 9. I spent summer and winter holidays in a coastal town in Italy growing up and speak a little Italian because of it. 10. I’ve had bangs all my life and have never grown them out. 11. I don’t much care for sports, watching or playing. I’ve never been a competitive person. I’m more competitive with myself. 12. I admire people who are verbally captivating and have a ton of respect for people who are good at public speaking. 13. I can’t watch scary movies, like ever. Probably because I believe in ghosts. 14. I feel happiest or most free when I am riding a bike or practicing yoga. 15. I have high hopes for a little family, a life in the Italian countryside, owning a flower shop and writing a book. But in no particular order. Now, tell me a little about you!

A post shared by Jenny Cipoletti (@margoandme) on Nov 4, 2018 at 5:07am PST

Na vama je da odaberete model pantalona koje vam najbolje pristaju, a uz karirani print bićete u trendu ove jeseni i zime.

