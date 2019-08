Za nju kažu da je najzgodnija baka, a ovo je njen recept

One of the unique things I love about @tabban_muscleandbodyshape is the variety of new - plus fabulous older equipment (which is custom made)...it really hits the spot!💓✅💓xoxo . . #tabbangym #trainhard #teamtabban #strongwomen #strongissexy #fitover40 #fitover50 #ageless #teamtabban #gyminspiration #healthiswealth ##gymlife #fitnessmotivation #healthylifestyles #strongereveryday #noexcuses #over50andfabulous #fit_over_40 #fit_over_50 #personaltrainer

A post shared by Lesley Maxwell (@lesleymaxwell.fitness) on Aug 10, 2019 at 1:30am PDT